Maharashtra Sees A Dip With 8493 COVID-19 Cases; 10.53 Lakh Persons Under Home Quarantine

On Monday, August 17, Maharashtra recorded 8,493 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,04,358. At present, there are 1,55,268 active cases in the state. With 11,391 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,28,514.

228 deaths- 40 deaths from Mumbai, 35 from Pune, 19 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 16 from Latur, 11 each from Satara and Jalgaon, 10 from Raigad, 8 each from Navi Mumbai and Sangli, 7 each from Nashik, Kolhapur and Solapur, 6 each from Osmanabad and Ulhasnagar, 5 from Nagpur, 4 each from Aurangabad and Nanded, three each from Thane, Ahmednagar, and Dhule, two each from Yavatmal, Buldhana, Beed, Vasai-Virar and Kalyan-Dombivali and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Malegaon and Jalna were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 20,265 persons have died owing to COVID-19. While 10,53,659 persons are under home quarantine, 37,556 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 70.9%, and 3.35% respectively.

Read: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Nagpur's COVID-19 Situation, Demands Ramping Of Testing

#Maharashtra #COVID19 Updates for today



*⃣New Cases - 8,493

*⃣Recoveries - 11,391

*⃣Deaths - 228

*⃣Active Cases - 1,55,268

*⃣Total Cases till date -6,04,358

*⃣Total Recoveries till date -4,28,514

*⃣Total Deaths till date -20,265@ddsahyadrinews@airnews_mumbai



(1/4)🧵 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) August 17, 2020

Read: 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Pune District

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 6,76,900 active cases in India while 19,19,842 patients have recovered and 50,921 fatalities have been reported. With 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country registered the single-highest one-day spike of recoveries. The recovery rate has crossed 72%. Moreover, the difference between the recovered and active cases has soared to 12,42,942. In another positive development, the case fatality rate has further slumped to 1.92%.

After 7,31,697 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done in India has increased to 3 crore. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, efforts are underway to augment the testing capacity to 10 lakh tests daily. At present, the tests per million have increased to 21,769. The number of COVID-19 testing labs rose to 1470 including 969 labs in the government sector and 501 private labs.

Read: Central Railway Procures Two Drones For Mumbai Division