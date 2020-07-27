Maharashtra Sees A Dip With 7924 New COVID Cases; Recovery Rate Climbs To 57.84%

Seeing in a dip in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Maharashtra on Monday, saw 7924 new cases and 227 deaths, as per the state bulletin. The state also 8706 patients recover in past 24 hours taking the cured tally to 2,21,944 cases. Maharashtra which still tops all states in COVID-19 infections has 3,83,723 cases and 13,883 fatalities.

The state bulletin states that 9,22,637 people are in home quarantine and 44,136 people are in institutional quarantine. With a 19.92% test positivity, till date 19,25,399 samples have been tested. In comparison to India's fatality rate of 2.28%, Maharashtra's fatality rate in the state stands at 3.62%.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sought support and help from the Centre for setting up a permanent infectious disease hospital and research facility near Mumbai. He put forth the demand while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan at the virtual launch of COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata. Thackeray has already ruled out removing lockdown completely in the state.

Amid Muslim leaders demanding relaxations for Bakri Eid celebrations, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai in which prominent leaders of the Muslim community participated. The Muslim community has been demanding some relaxations for the festival pertaining to the transportation of goats and Qurbani- the animal sacrifice. The Thackeray govt has urged people to offer prayers at home and purchase sacrificial animals online and to preferably perform the animal sacrifice ritual 'symbolically'.

As most neighbouring areas around Mumbai complete their extended lockdown, Thane's tally stands at 32,063 cases with 942 fatalities, Kalyan-Dombivali at 21,401 cases with 388 fatalities, Navi Mumbai at 15,570 and 409 deaths. Meanwhile, Pune which is second-worst hit city in the state, stands at 78,130 cases with 48,672 active cases and 1838 deaths. Mumbai - which still tops the state's COVID tally - has 1,10,182 cases of which 81,944 have recovered. 6132 people have died till date - taking its recovery to 73%.