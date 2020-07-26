Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 3.75 Lakh Even As 6044 Patients Recover In The Day

With 9431 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, July 26, the state's COVID-19 tally propelled to 3,75,799. At present, there are 1,48,601 active cases in the state. With 6,044 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 2,13,238.

267 deaths- 57 from Mumbai, 45 from Pune, 23 from Thane, 15 from Jalgaon, 12 each from Satara and Raigad, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 9 each from Aurangabad and Kalyan-Dombivali, 8 each from Navi Mumbai and Solapur, 6 from Vasai-Virar, 5 each from Akola, Nashik and Ulhasnagar, three each from Yavatmal, Buldhana, Latur, Sangli and Kolhapur, two each from Nagpur, Dhule and Bhiwandi and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Amravati, Washim, and Wardha were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 13,656 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 18,86,296 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 9,08,420 persons are under home quarantine, 44,276 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.92%, 56.74%, and 3.63% respectively.

Uddhav Thackeray defends lockdown in Maharashtra

In the first part of the exclusive interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray put forth a passionate defence of the lockdown in the state. He cautioned against declaring that the COVID-19 spread in Mumbai is under control. Maintaining that one can't lock down or unlock suddenly, he cited the huge number of fatalities in the USA under the Trump administration. Unlike many other states, the Maharashtra government has not given permission for restaurants, malls and places of worship to recommence operations. Additionally, lockdown had to be re-imposed in cities such as Thane and Pune.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray commented, "One can't lockdown suddenly or unlock suddenly. Either one must be prepared to have no lockdown as in the US. Are we prepared to do that? I am not. I am not Donald Trump and can't see my people suffering in front of my eyes."

