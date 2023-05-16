Maharashtra Speaker On Disqualification Of MLAs: Won't Take Decision In A Hurry

After the Supreme Court judgement related to Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena (UBT) handed over a plea to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to complete the disqualification process of 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde's faction within 15 days. Notably, the plea was moved in the absence of Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

In response to the plea filed by Shiv Sena (UBT), Narvekar, after his return to Mumbai, said he won't take any decision in a hurry to satisfy anyone. "I will follow all the rules and procedures before announcing the decision on disqualification of 16 MLAs. I can't stop the political attacks and counter-attacks. But I can ensure that decision will be taken impartially."

Thackeray's delegation pressurising Speaker?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation, while handing over the plea to Deputy Speaker Zirwal, stated that following apex court's order, the Speaker must announce the decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a time frame and hence Narvekar should take the decision quickly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, after meeting Zirwal, said,“Since Narvekar has been out of the country for five days for his London tour, the charge of the Speaker’s office was with Deputy Speaker Zirwal and hence we met him and submitted our memorandum on the matter. We have urged that the Speaker should take the decision on the disqualification as soon as possible."

What is the SC verdict?

The Supreme Court on May 12 asked the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to take a call on the disqualification of the Shinde faction MLAs within a reasonable time. Notably, the Thackeray faction has been raising doubts about the delay of judgment from the Speaker as the apex court hasn't mentioned any timeframe.

The five-judge bench of the apex court also delivered a unanimous verdict ruling that Eknath Shinde will continue as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, refusing to restore the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he had resigned without facing the floor test.