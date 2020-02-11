Video Of Tigress Abandoning Her Male Cubs To Establish Their Own Territory Goes Viral

A rare video of a mother tigress abandoning her cubs so that they establish their own territory is making the internet sad. The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda with a sentimental caption that read, “ Final Goodbye”.

In the video, the tigress can be seen stepping away from the two male cubs in an attempt to abandon them so they can be on their own. As customary, the tigress leaves her cubs when they grow a certain age so that they are able to explore the territory and stay with other male tigers.

Final good bye. It’s time for the two male cubs to leave their mother & establish own territory. By 18 months the cubs know how to hunt on their own but may stay still 2.5 yrs with mother. Here the mother pushes the unwilling brothers to leave. From one South India TR( WA by FD) pic.twitter.com/wFhPQd0in1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 11, 2020

Male tigers are unwilling to leave

The male tigers stay up to 2.5 years with their mothers. However, after they learn to hunt for their food, the mothers usually want them to go in search of their male pack and learn other techniques of demarcating the land as their own. The 30-second sentimental footage portrays the unwilling male cubs that are struggling to leave and run back to their mother repeatedly.

Internet users were rendered heartbroken at the visuals and said that animals feel and behave like humans, the clip is proof of that. Some users pointed out that mothers across different animals breed are as emotional as human mothers. The video has been widely circulated and has garnered 1.3k views. The users have left mixed responses at the footage, some calling it the fight between the male tigers while others calling it sibling rivalry.

