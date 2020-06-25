Maharashtra Unveils Phase-4 Of 'Mission Begin Again'; SOP For Opening Saloons From June 28

Moving forward with its reopening phases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, unveiled phase-4 of ‘Mission Begin Again’ as Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soar in the state. Allowing barber shops, saloons, spas and beauty parlours to reopen from June 28, he released SOP to be followed in these shops for restricted entry with prior appointments only. This decision comes amidst Maharashtra seeing its highest surge with 4841 new cases and 3661 new recoveries.

Barber shops to open from June 28

Easing of Restrictions MISSION BEGIN AGAIN Phase-IV pic.twitter.com/bqTvm1iCnj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, State cabinet minister Aslam Shiekh informed that saloon within the week across the state, at a cabinet meeting, report sources. Maharashtra is one of the few states which has still kept salons, barbershops closed till date as Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise. The cabinet approved the decision to reopen saloons after 12 people related to saloon business committed suicide due to lack of income.

Barbers protest, demand opening of saloons

On June 11, barbers in Aurangabad district held a protest demanding that the state government allow them to reopen their salons as the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown has impacted their livelihood. The Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal, a state-level association of barbers, warned that if the government fails to grant permission to them by June 15, they would reopen the shops and were ready to face the consequences. NCP's Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too urged Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar that barber shops will be able to take all adequate precautions whilst offering the services.

Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again'

On May 31, Maharashtra issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

As mentioned in the prohibited activities, Maharashtra government has banned the opening of Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls - in line with the Centre's guidelines. In addition, Maharashtra has also banned re-opening of Barber Shops, Spas, Saloons, Beauty Parlours and religious places of worship. Maharashtra has also restricted inter-state and intra-state travel unless one has a pass.

