Video: Mumbai Police Officials Return Home Amid Cheers After Fighting Coronavirus

Mumbai Police shared a video on Instagram which has now gathered a lot of attention on social media. The video shows three police personnel returning home amid cheers after fighting coronavirus. It shows the officials being welcomed with cheers and applause.

Welcoming the heroes

Mumbai Police shared the video on its official Instagram handle with a caption, "A Hero’s Welcome! And why not? After all, 3 members of the Mumbai Police family returned home, having successfully beaten Coronavirus". In the beginning of the video, "welcoming the heroes” plays across the screen while three officials can be seen in their folded hands walk past through a narrow lane. As they walk, people standing around start clapping and cheering and showered flower petals on them as they successfully battled the COVID-19 disease.

Since being shared, the video has managed to garner nearly 30000 views and more than 11K likes and netizens shared their reactions on the adorable post. A user commented, "Welcome home warriors in life and of life". Another wrote, "Kudos to y'all. Thank you for your help. :)". A third user wrote, "Warriors fighting with all their might and returning victorious. People of Steel and Iron will." Another commented, "Proud to be Mumbaikar❤️🔥 Thank you".

As Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city with the novel Coronavirus, the Mumbai Police are trying their best to spread awareness about the virus with their creative posts that enlighten the netizens. On Saturday, Mumbai police through their official Twitter account shared another post that read as "Don't pick a card against humanity. Pick all to stand with it".

The post has several cards for Humanity, one of the black cards in the post has an incomplete sentence that reads as 'Everyone calls you a superhero because you __________.' The remaining white cards have various answers to the empty blank with options like, stay indoors, wash hands at regular intervals, Maintain social distancing outdoors, wear a mask outdoors and didn't forward the fake news.

