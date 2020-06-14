Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 1,07,958; Recoveries Climb Past 50,000 Mark

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,958 after 3,390 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Sunday, June 14. At present, there are 53,017 active cases in the state. With 1,632 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 50,978.

120 deaths- 69 from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, 7 from Aurangabad, 5 from Ulhasnagar, 4 from Thane, three each from Solapur, and Nashik, two each from Osmanabad and Akola and one each from Palghar and Vasai-Virar were reported on Sunday. 80 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Until now, a total of 3950 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 6,57,739 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in 55 government labs and 42 private labs operational across the state. While 5,87,596 persons are under home quarantine, 29,641 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 47.2% and 3.65% respectively.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally At 320,922; Centre Ramps Up Delhi's Testing, Beds

3390 #COVID19 cases & 120 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 107958, including 50978 discharged, and 3950 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/723p1gLXDs — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Talks To Ex-officers, Seeks Ideas For Economy Revival

Maharashtra caps price for COVID-19 testing

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively. Explaining the rationale for this decision, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that there was a demand to reduce the price of the test from several offices who wanted to test their employees before recommencing operations. Terming these prices as the lowest in the country, Tope opined that this lead to increased testing by private labs.

Rajesh Tope remarked, "The RT-PCR test kit which is used to detect (COVID-19) positive or negative was allowed to be used by private labs. These labs charged Rs 4500 for the testing and Rs 5200 if the test swab had to be taken from the home. The demand to reduce the price of the test was made by several districts and offices who wished to test their employees before opening."

He added, "With an increase in demand for RT-PCR kits, it is justified in decreasing the price. We had constituted a committee and it decided on the price limits at Rs 2200 and Rs 2800 respectively, which is the lowest in India. This will help in increasing testing by more private labs and was the need of the hour as Maharashtra tests the highest with Mumbai testing the highest on per million basis".

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Shock And Grief At Sushant Singh Rajput's Sudden Demise