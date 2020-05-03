Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 12,974; State Conducting 1237 Tests/10 Lakh Persons

On Sunday, 678 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 12,974. With 8,800 COVID-19 cases and 343 casualties, Mumbai remains a major hotspot in the state. With 115 more persons recovering from COVID-19 in the day, the total number of discharged soared to 2,115. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's death toll stands at 548 after 27 patients- 21 from Mumbai, 4 from Pune and one each from Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai passed away owing to the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Only 13 of the deceased individuals had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. A total of 1,70,139 laboratory samples have been tested so far, implying that 1,237 COVID-19 tests per 10 lakh persons have been conducted in Maharashtra. This is far higher than the national figure of 803 tests per 10 lakh population. Currently, there are 997 containment zones in the state. While 1,81,382 persons are in home quarantine, 13,158 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

27 deaths and 678 new #Coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases has risen to 12974 including 548 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Maharashtra government issues guidelines

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc. shall remain prohibited in all the zones.

The Maharashtra government also released the revised guidelines retaining the restrictions in all municipal corporations falling within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. In a significant move, liquor shops have been permitted to resume operations in Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray released an explainer on the permitted and prohibited activities across various zones in the state.

Extension of Lockdown and Revised Guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19 in the State. pic.twitter.com/1gy8TumUuL — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 2, 2020

What's allowed and not allowed in Maharashtra during the extended period of Lockdown#WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/OW8iX0HxXi — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 3, 2020

