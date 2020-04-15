Mumbai's Cooper Hospital Staff Goes On Strike Over Assault On Nurse & Lack Of Safety Kits

The staff of Cooper Hospital, an important government hospital in Mumbai has gone on a strike from Wednesday. They staged a big protest against the administration earlier in the day. One of their main complaints is that a nurse was assaulted by a relative of a patient on Tuesday night. Reportedly, no one from the security and administrative staff came to her rescue. As per sources, a police complaint has now been registered in this regard. The staff also lamented the lack of adequate safety kits to treat patients in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Read: Uddhav Govt Launches Probe Into Rumour Of Covid Train For Migrants After Bandra Incident

117 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra on April 15

Meanwhile, 117 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Maharashtra on Wednesday which includes 66 from Mumbai and 44 from Pune. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has propelled to 2801. So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases for any state in India.

Maharashtra: 117 new cases recorded today in the state, of which 66 are from Mumbai and 44 from Pune. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2801 now. pic.twitter.com/T3DgqUpRQm — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Read: Bandra Incident: CM Uddhav Reassures Migrant Workers, Warns Against Exploiting Sentiments

Maharashtra CM addresses people of the state

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Wednesday, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown till May 3. He attributed the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra to the high number of tests being conducted in Mumbai. The Maharashtra CM confirmed that two committees- one headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and the other consisting of experts such as Raghunath Mashelkar, Ajit Ranade had been formed to chalk out a plan to mitigate the economic crisis.

Highlighting that there were no novel coronavirus cases in 10 districts of the state, he exuded confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic would be defeated. Additionally, Thackeray revealed that the state government had asked the Centre to permit trial for Plasma treatment and BCG vaccine treatment.

Read: Uddhav Govt Forms Panel Under Ajit Pawar To Boost Maharashtra Economy Amid Covid Lockdown

Read: Kejriwal's AAP Advises Uddhav: Rethink Closing Grocery & Other Shops In Mumbai's K-W Ward