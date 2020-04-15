Bandra Mob Gathering: Cyber Cell Identifies Persons Responsible For Spreading Fake News

In a massive development, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Wednesday announced that more than 30 accounts spreading fake news leading to the Bandra mob gathering incident had been identified. This includes a news channel responsible for perpetuating the rumour about the resumption of train services. More details about the persons operating these accounts have been informed to the concerned police units.

The state Cyber Cell, in a press release, revealed that it was continuously working to stop the fake news on social media pertaining to COVID-19 as per the directive of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. After fake news is detected, the Cyber Cell traces the location of the users and asks the district police in that region to take legal action. Until April 14, 201 cases have been registered in this regard across the state leading to the arrest of 35 persons. Dr.Balsing Rajput, SP Cyber urged the citizens to desist from spreading fake news and hate speech.

Read: Mumbai: Vinay Dubey Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Bandra Migrant Agitation

A mob gathers at Bandra

More than a thousand persons gathered near the Bandra Railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon flouting the social distancing norms of the nationwide lockdown. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, the persons were migrant workers who staged a protest demanding permission to return to their hometown. They allegedly assembled after rumours spread about the possibility of the commencement of trains. Reportedly, a journalist of a regional news channel misinterpreted an internal communication of the Railways and reported that special trains for migrants would be run.

Read: Priyanka Vadra Breaks Silence On Bandra Incident; Attacks PM Modi Amid Covid Lockdown

There was also an attempt to arrange ration for the people who had gathered. However, as the chaos persisted, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Taking cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Subsequently, the latter reassured the migrant workers in his address and cautioned against the politicisation of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR in this matter against 800-1000 unknown accused persons. Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149, 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying order under this Act) of the Epidemic Act have been invoked. Additionally, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh promised strict action against those indulged in rumour-mongering. On Wednesday, the television journalist who allegedly gave the incorrect report regarding the commencement of trains was detained.

Read: As Aaditya Blames Centre For Bandra Incident, Sena Praises PM Modi's COVID Lockdown Speech

Read: Bandra Incident: Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 800-1000 Unidentified Individuals