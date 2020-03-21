Anand Mahindra is giving metro style names to parts of his home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to share a picture, revealing how he has bee dealing with social distancing and staying at home. During this deadly coronavirus pandemic, social distancing has truly become the need of the hour and people have started working from home and avoiding public transportation altogether.

'Commuting in corona times'

The post shared Anand Mahindra shows him giving metro style names to various places inside his home. He shared the image, calling it 'Commuting in corona times'. Take a look at the post below.

This is spot on. I've started giving Metro station names to parts of my home. The living room is now officially the 'Downtown" Station. The dining room is 'Crawford Market' Station and so on... pic.twitter.com/jJM74SKP7a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2020

Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated almost 5,000 likes and shared over 500 times. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

Mera ghar hi meri duniya hai ab to... — Suresh Poddar (@SureshPoddar89) March 21, 2020

Lol. My home office is Lexington Avenue. The TV room has become the Village area. — Ashish Kumar आशिष कुमार ਆਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ (@AshishKumarPB) March 21, 2020

Sure, who was so much in love with home before?when these tough time let us feel the beauty near us. First-time people are realizing the priorities can always be managed. The things stressed on and worried about didn’t really matter in the scheme of things, home is the world!!! — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) March 21, 2020

Aap to aap hee hain . Prabhu — SACHIN GARG TOHANA (@ChowkidarSKG) March 21, 2020

Like the cluttered drawer reference. 🙂 — આકાશ आकाश Akash (@WriterJoshi) March 21, 2020

Worth to mention - Balcony around 5 PM 🙏

By this we can remind everyone to clap for people working for us. — Amrit (@venomamrit) March 21, 2020

