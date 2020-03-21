The Debate
Anand Mahindra Is Giving Metro Style Names To Parts Of His Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

General News

Anand Mahindra has recently taken to social media to share a picture, revealing how he has bee dealing with social distancing and staying at home.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra is giving metro style names to parts of his home amid COVID-19 lockdown

Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to share a picture, revealing how he has bee dealing with social distancing and staying at home. During this deadly coronavirus pandemic, social distancing has truly become the need of the hour and people have started working from home and avoiding public transportation altogether.

'Commuting in corona times'

The post shared Anand Mahindra shows him giving metro style names to various places inside his home. He shared the image, calling it 'Commuting in corona times'. Take a look at the post below.

Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated almost 5,000 likes and shared over 500 times. Take a look at people’s reactions below.

First Published:
