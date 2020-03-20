Anita Hassanandani's Stunning Necklace Collection Is A Fashion Essential; See Here

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. Today, apart from being a versatile actor, she is also a well-known internet sensation. Having 5 million followers on social media, Anita always makes sure to keep her followers updated with her style.

Her outfit and jewellery choices are something that fans are in awe of. Here are pictures of Anita Hassanandani’s necklace collection that fans are drooling over. Read ahead to know more-

Anita Hassanandani’s necklace collection

Anita Hassanandani is seen wearing a red saree with a deep V-neck, sleeveless blouse, that has a golden embroidery all over it. She has worn a beautiful golden necklace with the saree and has kept her wavy hair open, giving them a middle partition. To complete her look, she has applied nude makeup.

The actor has worn a black colour lehenga. She has left the dupatta that has a silver border embroidered, flow naturally on her right shoulder. She has left her curly hair open, giving it a middle partition and applied nude makeup, with the smokey-eye look. Anita has worn a big oxidized necklace with her outfit.

She has worn a multi-coloured sequin saree, with a multi-coloured deep V-neck sleeveless blouse. The actor has worn a necklace to go along with it. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and a side partition. She has applied nude makeup and a bold eye look.

Anita Hassanandani has worn a silver frill saree, with a net silver tube blouse. She has worn a silver necklace to go along with it. Anita has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, and applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

