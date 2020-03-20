Anita Hassanandani Is A Total Waterbaby And These Pictures Prove It

Anita Hassanandani is quite active on her social media handle on Instagram. She has five million followers on the platform and keeps them update with regular pictures and videos. As much as Anita is a fashion lover, she is also a huge water baby. Listed below are her pictures that prove that Anita Hassanandani is truly a water baby.

THESE pics and videos prove that Anita Hassanandani is a complete water baby

In the post below, Anita Hassanandani is seen wearing a two-piece. It is a tank top bikini with white and dark blue stripes. She uploaded two pictures striking different poses.

While on a vacation with her husband, Rohit Reddy, she uploaded her pool pictures. She is seen in a big pool enjoying the sunset. In another picture, Rohit is also seen in the pool with Anita.

Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy were contestants in a couple dance competition show. In one of their performance, they presented a water act. Anita uploaded a picture of the same, in which the couple is seen in a bowl full of water and the two are sitting in it. She even shared a small glimpse of their steaming performance. Take a look at both.

Anita Hassanandi donned a one-piece swimsuit while on her vacation. It is a black and white striped swimwear. She wore a black sunglass to complete her look and her hair was tied back.

