NCP's Majeed Memon Makes Big 'horse-trading' Allegation Over Governor's Decision

Hailing the Supreme Court's decision to intervene in the political situation of Maharashtra, NCP leader Majeed Memon said without SC involvement, the time provided to the new government to prove its majority would encourage horse-trading of the MLAs. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine against the Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The bench had also issued notices to Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The bench had asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of Fadnavis claiming a majority and that of the Governor inviting to form a government.

'We are hopeful that SC is convinced'

He said, "Very effectively, the Centre tried to buy some more time, but the Supreme Court refused saying that it's an urgent matter. And I am sure the Supreme Court will be guided by its own decision in the Karnataka case last year. In Yediyurappa's case, the Governor had given longer time for establishing the majority on the floor of the house. Maharashtra Governor too had given time till next week. So we are pleading that this gap of one week will only encourage horse-trading and corrupt practices. In order to cut that short, let this floor show be made tomorrow, and I think the court is inclined to consider it. We are hopeful that the honourable Supreme Court is convinced that the majority by the government is to be established as early as possible."

Hotel politics

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to return back to NCP folds, to which he has refused. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-Congress MLAs are holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs are holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Maha political twist

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 am. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

