Majeed Memon Says PMO & MEA Need To Ensure Safety Of Indians In Gulf Amid US-Iran Conflict

As the tensions between the US and Iran have heightened further after Iran's missile attack on multiple airbases of the US in Iraq on Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party leader and MP Majeed Memon has opined that Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of External Affairs must take measures to ensure safety of Indians staying in the Gulf countries.

PMO and MEA will have to take all possible steps to ensure safety of all Indians settled in Gulf in view of escalating tension in the region. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 8, 2020

Multiple missile attacks on the US airbases in Iraq

Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. The US military has also confirmed that ongoing air attacks were taking place in the Iraqi airbase.

Russia warns of a possible nuclear war

Russia has warned of a possible 'nuclear war' over the soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the missile launched at Iraqi bases housing US troops. Previously, murmurs of a 'World War 3' became a rage on social media, after the White House confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head, Qasem Soleimani.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

