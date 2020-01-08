The Debate
Iranian Media Releases New Video Of Missile Attacks On US Bases In Iraq

Global event News

Iran's Fars News Agency has tweeted a new video showing the early morning launch of the missiles against two locations in Iraq that are American bases

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid soaring tensions between Iran and the United States, an Iranian media outlet has released a new video showing the launch of ballistic missiles against two US military bases in neighbouring Iraq. The Fars News Agency tweeted the video showing the early morning launch of the missiles against two locations – Ain-al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar and Erbil in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. On January 3, a prominent Iranian military commander was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

READ | Serious Escalation With Iran Shows Trump 'dangerously Incompetent', Says Joe Biden

READ | 'India Must Walk Diplomatic Tightrope,' Says Major Gaurav Arya As Iran Seeks US Mediation

Iraq claims no domestic casualty

Iraq's military in a statement on January 8 reportedly said that a total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties. They further added that between 1:45 am and 2:15 am Iraq was hit by missiles out of which 17 on the Ain al-Asad airbase and five on the city of Erbil. In the statement, however, the officials did not mention whether or not there were casualties among foreign troops.

READ | Iraq Military: No Iraqi Causalities After Iran Missiles Strike Airbases Housing US Troops

Iran's 'revenge' act

The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces was hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on January 8. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani. IRCG is an elite military unit that has a broad influence in security, political, social and economic spheres of the country. 

READ | Fast-paced Escalation: EU Calls Emergency Meeting As Iran Attacks US In Iraq

