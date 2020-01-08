Germany Condemns Iran Missile Attacks At Iraq Airbases Hosting US, Coalition Troops

German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Germany condemned the Iran orchestrated missile strikes on US military bases in Iraq. She further asked Tehran to end its conflict with the United States. While talking to a local media outlet, Karrenbauer said that it is imperative that they do not allow this aggression to continue, adding that it is up to Tehran to stop further escalation in the conflict.

Germany in contact with US defence

According to reports, the German defence minister said that Germany had been in constant contact with the US department of defence, adding that all possible channels of communication will be opened in an attempt to stop further escalation of tension between both the countries. Karrenbauer further added that she would seek to organise a meeting involving the coalition's 13 nations to hold talks on the current situation in the region.

Karrenbauer said that the Iranian missile strikes could witness further withdrawals of German soldiers from Iraq. According to reports, Germany withdrew 32 soldiers from a military camp located close to the Iraqi capital Baghdad. German minister of foreign affairs Heiko Maas also asked Iran to not do anything that will result in a further escalation of the situation with the United States.

Meanwhile, the latest attack on US bases in Al-Asad and Arbil by Iran further escalated the tension in the region. Just before Soleimani was buried in Kerman, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against the US military and coalition forces in Iraq. The US did not reveal the number of casualties yet but Iran’s local media reports claimed that around 80 people had been killed in the attacks.

However, Pentagon said that the bases were already on high alert due to Iran’s indication to attack US forces in the region. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” said Pentagon in a statement.

'All is well'

This missile attacks was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. Taking to Twitter, the President also stated that the US has the most powerful and well-equipped military and further apprised that he will make a statement on the attack tomorrow.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)