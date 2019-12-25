'NPR A Step Towards NRC,' Says Mallikarjun Kharge After HM Shah Rubbishes Link

Leader of opposition from Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday asserted that National Population Register (NPR) is a step towards National Register of Citizens (NRC). He countered Amit Shah's claim by saying that former PM of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee had introduced the bill in the house in 2003. Kharge also stated that people should watch Amit Shah's older debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for more clarity.

Mallikarjun Kharge on NPR

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It (NPR) is going to harass the poor people. They should not do this. It is a step towards NRC. If you go through Amit Shah’s debates in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, you will know that he is lying. They are not only confusing people but also telling lies. They are bringing laws one after another just to fulfil their intentions, their agenda. BJP people have not come from heaven, we know their tactics."

"They are asking for original birth certificates and other documents to establish citizenship indirectly. Earlier, they blamed Congress, but we didn't bring this bill. This was introduced by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, the UPA only used this for residential purpose. They are using the same thing in the name of the previous government, this is very wrong," he added.

Amit Shah maintains that there is no relation between NPR, NRC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on December 24, stated that there was no connection between the detention centre, National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also stated that misinformation was being spread on the issue. He said that no detention centre has been created since the Modi government came to power. Speaking to ANI, Shah also said that detention centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants.

'Nobody has been kept in the detention centre'

"The centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," he said. Responding to a query, he said the government has given time of six months to people who have been excluded from Assam's NRC to approach the Foreigners Tribunal. "We have also made several tribunals for this and nobody has been kept in the detention centre. 19 lakh people who have been excluded from the list there are staying at their home only," said Shah.

