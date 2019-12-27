Amit Malviya, Meenakshi Lekhi Slam Cong Over NPR Row, Accuse Them Of Double Talk

BJP’s IT-cell in charge, Amit Malviya, on Friday shared a video of former union minister P Chidambaram brushing aside concerns that the NPR could inconvenience citizens. In his tweet, Malviya asked the Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Rahul Gandhi to clarify their stance on NPR. He accused the Opposition party of double talk for “championing NPR” in 2012 and opposing it now.

In the video shared by the BJP leader, P Chidambaram was seen addressing a press briefing on the NPR. Maintaining that NPR was mandatory in nature, he denied the fact that it could bother the citizens. Chidambaram opined that it was “not a big issue” to conduct any sort of gathering exercise in villages as people gather for many occasions such as a wedding and temple festival.

Amit Malviya targets Congress leaders

Meenakshi Lekhi slams Sandeep Dikshit

Talking about Sandeep Dikshit’s comment on police forces being corrupt, Meenakshi Lekhi said, “All I can say is that there can be no one more corrupt than the Congress party. Mr Dikshit seems to have longer experience than anybody else. The commonwealth games in Delhi also happened when their (Congress’) government was in power at Delhi. All I can say is that the anti-nationalist propagated agenda is Congress’ agenda. Diverting the issues to corruption that too through Sandeep Dikshit? Hats off to Congress party.”

Sandeep Dikshit calls the police force corrupt

Congress leader and son of the late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit, on Friday, stated that “more than half of our police force is corrupt”. He also said that organisations hide their dirty secrets behind nationalistic slogans. He further accused the police of hiding corruption with nationalism and betraying their oath and pledge to the Indian Constitution.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them. I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organisation is, the more nationalistic it will be. These are the tactics that corrupt organisations use to hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge in such sloganeering, just assume that they are trying to hide some of their dirty secrets.”

