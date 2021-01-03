Mamata Banerjee's TMC Cheated 'Ma Mati Manush', Alleges BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Cabinet Minister of the Ministry of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the 'Ma, Mati and Manush' (mother, motherland and people) have been 'cheated' during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in the state, on Saturday.

While campaigning in Habra assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district, The BJP leader accused the Mamata Banerjee government of working for the benefit of its 'own people'.

'The BJP wants to make West Bengal Rabindranath Tagore's 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) from the ruined state it has been turned into due to the successive governments in the past including that of the TMC,' the Union Minister said.

'Didi cheated in the name of development'

He added "The people of West Bengal gave the Congress a chance for three decades and 34 years to the communists. Mamata Didi also ruled the state for the last 10 years, having cheated the people in the name of development."

Claiming that the people of the state are now taking to the streets against the Mamata Banerjee government, he said, 'Didi has worked only for the benefit of her own people, ignoring the masses who elected her to power for two terms.' The Union minister asserted that the rule of law will be established in West Bengal after the BJP's victory in the assembly elections due in April-May this year. The politics of revenge has been taking place in West Bengal for four decades. The BJP will establish true democracy."

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major counter force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in 3 out of 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

(With PTI Inputs)

