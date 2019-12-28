Walls Defaced With Graffiti, Sena Ally NCP Points At Maha CM Bungalow's Former Occupants

Reacting to the discovery of controversial graffiti in the official residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday indirectly hit out at Devendra Fadnavis. He wrote a few lines of Hindi poetry on Twitter which stated, “They stayed there only for few days, but showed their level while leaving”. Slogans such as ‘Uddhav Thackeray is mean’, ‘Fadnavis rocks’, ‘Shut up’ and ‘BJP rocks’ were inscribed on the walls of the Varsha bungalow.

Bitterness between former allies

The PWD is conducting an inquiry into the matter. On the other hand, Fadnavis has denied the allegation of defacing the bungalow. This latest controversy adds to the increased bitterness between BJP and Shiv Sena since Uddhav Thackeray assumed office as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

However, the animosity between the two former allies got rather personal after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Devendra Fadnavis publicly hit out at the Sena. Initially, she accused the Shiv Sena of nepotism and betrayal. But her sharpest attack was reserved for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

'Has the government lost its head?'

Meanwhile, addressing a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Mumbai on Friday, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis fired a salvo at the Shiv Sena. He accused them of compromising their stance on illegal immigrants for the sake of power. Fadnavis alleged that the Shiv Sena leaders kept quiet when slogans were allegedly raised against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The Sena who till recently was against Bangladeshi infiltration and vociferous in its demand to oust them has suddenly gone quiet because of its love for the chair and power. For the sake of power, they have kept quiet even when the slogans were raised against Savarkar at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The Congress, Left parties stand with those who criticise Savarkar and now our friends (Shiv Sena) are standing with them." Asserting that no one could stop BJP from supporting the CAA, he asked, "Has the government lost its head?"

