WATCH: Delhi Man Drags Traffic Police On Car’s Bonnet For 2 Kms To Escape Paper Check

A man dragged a constable on his car’s bonnet for almost two kilometres in Delhi to allegedly escape from paper check by the traffic police. The accused tried to run away after the constable asked him to get out of the car and provide papers following a possible traffic violation.

In the video doing rounds on the internet, the constable named Sunil jumped on the vehicle’s bonnet to stop the accused as soon as the latter attempetd to flee. But the man kept driving the car and dragged the constable to about two kilometres which left Sunil injured.

Netizens demand action

The video has already received more than 240k views and netizens are furious over the reckless behaviour. Calling it ‘height of arrogance’, social media lashed out at the driver for putting the life of a police personnel in danger.

According to media reports, the incident took place in November last year at Nangloi Chowk in outer Delhi when police were checking papers at the scene. But the video, shot by the co-passenger, went viral on February 2 which prompted the police to initiate a probe into the matter.

