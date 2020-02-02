Birds Of A Feather Flock Together Say Netizens Drawing Parallel With Pant & Samson

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson threw away his wicket cheaply for the second time after he got out in the first over of the fifth T20 on Sunday at the Bay Oval. Opening the innings with KL Rahul, Sanju Samson was dismissed for just 5 runs, after sending the ball straight into Santner's hands. The batsman from Kerala had similarly thrown away his opportunity in the 4th T20 at Wellington as well.

'Birds of a feather flock together'

Sanju Samson's early exit fuelled the netizens to draw comparisons with Rishabh Pant, as fans lamented about how both the youngsters had thrown away multiple opportunities. Rishabh Pant has been on the receiving end from the fans for wasting many opportunities and for failing to learn quickly. It looks like Samson is treading on the same path as well, with two back-to-back failures in New Zealand. Fans took to Twitter to point out that Pant and Samson were very similar, using memes and witty lines to express their disappointment with both the keepers.

So after back to back early dismissal ot #Sanjusamson Rishabh pant be like#NZvsIND #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pVFM6UucbG — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) February 2, 2020

Virat kohli is consistently consistent.

On the other hand

Sanju samson is consistently inconsistent. #NZvIND — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 2, 2020

Sanju Samson trolled for failed comeback

Sanju Samson failed to make an impact on his comeback. The right-hander was dismissed after scoring just 8 runs from 5 balls. He played across the line and induced a top-edge straight to Mitchell Santner off the bowling of Scott Kuggeleijn. Upon his dismissal, fans took to Twitter and brutally trolled the Rajasthan Royals cricketer. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets hurled towards Sanju Samson on the micro-blogging site.

