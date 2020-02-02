Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson's Image Goes Viral; Netizens Dub It 'moment Of The Series'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson were snapped a moment of bonhomie on the sidelines of the final T20i match between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui. Not to mention that the image has gone viral the moment it surfaced on the internet.

Both captains did not play the fifth and final T20i match — while Kohli was rested, Williamson is injured. They were spotted sitting outside the boundary rope at the Bay Oval stadium, chatting animatedly while their teams locked horns. The camaraderie of the captains off the field won hearts of netizens as many dubbed the image as the 'best picture of the series.'

The 'image of the series'

Kohli & Kane sitting together during the match! Moment of the series, guysss.😍❤️🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/jVOtFOqmXT — Anu🍻 (@virat_always) February 2, 2020

India whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20i series as they won the last game on Sunday by 7 runs. Rohit Sharma was leading the Men in Blue, while Tim Southee was appointed the stand-in captain for the Kiwis. After winning the toss, India decided to bat first as they posted 163-3 in 20 overs. KL Rahul was looking good once again as he scored 45 off 33 balls before being dismissed by Hamish Bennett. Rohit Sharma scored a quick 41-ball 60 before he was retired hurt. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey remained not out as they finished the innings with 33 and 11 runs respectively.

New Zealand came in to chase but suffered an early blow when Martin Guptill was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for just 2 runs. Colin Munro and Tom Bruce were dismissed in the subsequent overs by Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini. Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor continued the run chase for New Zealand as they both scored half-centuries. India's pace trio Jaspirt Bumrah, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur inflicted further pain in New Zealand's batting line-up as they took 7 wickets among themselves. Despite Ish Sodhi hitting two maximums in the last over, New Zealand couldn't finish the game on the winning side yet again. The Kiwis scored 156-9 at the end of the second innings and thus India won the series 5-0.

