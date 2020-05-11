Man Reunited With His 76-year-old Mother After Two Years In Gujarat

In what people are now terming as a mother’s day miracle, a man was reunited with his mother after two years on May 10. According to reports, Tejas Thakkar, a resident of Baroda, Gujarat was in Pune when his mother, Harsha Thakkar had gone missing. He had then filed a missing report with the local police.

Last week, the 76-year-old Harsha was found roaming near the Palava city, Dombivli when the volunteers of an NGO Ekta Pratishthan-Palava found her. Upon being asked about the whereabouts of her family, the elderly could only provide her and her son’s name. The volunteers, Hasan Khan and Bhaskar Gangurde, then started looking for accommodation for her but no old age home was ready to admit her due to the fear of coronavirus infection. Later, Khan agreed to keep her at his home till her son found her on May 9.

Tejas Thakkar who had been looking for his lost mother for d past 2 years, reunited with her on Mother's Day with the help of the city cops & Ekta Pratishthan, an NGO in Maharashtra.



No other joy could have made this occasion more beautiful!@MumbaiPolice @iamrana pic.twitter.com/3VE37XiNtL — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) May 11, 2020

'Found through social media'

According to reports, the NGO Volunteers started looking for Tejas Thakkar on social media sites. Miraculously, they found one such profile whose mother had been missing for two years. Samir Kundalikar, a member of the NGO reportedly said that upon tracing Tejas' phone number, they arranged a video call and confirmed that it was his mother.

They then contacted the Manpada police about the case where Assistance Police inspector Dilip Jadhav expediated the process of reuniting both. On the other hand, Tejas also approached local authorities and sought permission to bring back his mother. The story ended on a happy note after Tejas finally saw his mother after 2 years, completed the legal procedures and took her home.

