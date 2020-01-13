Man With OCD Spent 10 Hours Bathing Everyday For Three Months

A Bengaluru-based IT professional's Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) for having a 10-hour bathing schedule everyday proved to be a concerning matter for his family. According to reports, the man's obsessive-compulsive disorder prompted his family to seek the help of a professional. The Indian man had dry skin and some remnants in his hair when he recently went to a clinic for treatment. While talking to a local media outlet, a psychiatrist stated that the man developed an OCD to take bath after he became fearful of contracting infections.

He was scared to contract infections

The man started to have a 10-hour bath schedule because he was scared that he would contract infections if he did not maintain proper hygiene. The IT professional started his bathing regime before leaving for office. After coming back from the office, he would go on to take a bath for a period of four hours.

According to reports, the doctor said that the man used to wear gloves to open the bathroom door, use soap and open/close shower or other taps. The man's wife could not help curing his OCD. The obsessive habit went on for a period of three months ultimately leading to a divorce. According to reports, he was put on medicines and had to undergo cognitive-behavioural therapy.

Read: Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Her Eating Disorders, Talks About 'a Sad Day 10 Yrs Ago'

Read: Over 10 Per Cent Adults Detected With Mental Disorders: Government

About OCD

OCD is a mental disorder in which the person suffering from it has the habit of doing certain things repeatedly. The person diagnosed with OCD is not able to control his/her actions for more than a short period of time. Common forms of OCD include washing of hands, counting of things etc. A common form of treatment includes selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), cognitive behavioural therapy(CBT) or clomipramine.

Even though with changing times mental health is being talked openly, many people still fear the negative stigma stuck around it. Seeking counselling need not be one sitting down with a therapist for sessions, one can also seek out to a friend to talk about the issues they are facing. But, seeking professional help can also help one to overcome the disorder in a healthy and systematic manner.

Read: Celebrities Who Opened Up About Eating Disorder And Their Struggles Dealing With It

Read: Nia Sharma Opens Up About Her Struggle With Eating Disorder And Fears