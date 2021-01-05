Manipur CM Highlights Koirengei Airfield's Tourism Potential; Bats For Preservation

Manipur has got a position on the war tourism map, its Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Tuesday. He added that the Second World War and Manipur’s history of airfields cannot be separated from each other and highlighted how the Japanese would have completely changed northeast India's history if it was not for the several airfields built by the British. Today these airfields are the main part of Manipur's collective memory, he put forth, adding that this is the reason why the Manipur government took several steps to obtain the old airfield at Koirengei from the Ministry of Defence.

N Biren Singh tweeted requesting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that preserving Koirengei airfield as a historical site is key to the state's tourism prospects as people from Britain and Japan both flow into the state on its account.

He further added that it is very important to develop these war memorial sites to give better experiences to the visiting war tourists.

1/3 https://t.co/BAjzta07Rv — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 5, 2021

British war veterans call the Battle of Imphal/Kohima a significant one & its success wouldn’t have been possible w/o the airfields in Manipur. Among these, Koirengei airfield is still inaccessible to tourists as it is currently occupied by 57 Mt Division. @DefenceMinIndia

2/3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 5, 2021

The discussion for transfer of this land to State Govt. is already underway. Considering the historical importance of this airfield, it is pertinent that the airfield is developed and preserved as historical site. @narendramodi @AmitShah @rajnathsingh @prahladspatel

3/3 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 5, 2021

