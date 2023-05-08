Manipur Violence: Over 23,000 Residents Dislocated; Curfew Relaxed In Conflict Hit Zones

The Manipur government has announced a two-hour relaxation in the curfew that has been imposed in several districts. Internet service that was suspended across the state from the start of the violence is expected to remain shut until further orders by the authorities.

A statement released by the chief minister’s office on Monday said, "The curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 8 am in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, between 1 pm and 3 pm in Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Kakching, between 5 am and 10 am in Jiribam, between 8 am and 10 am in Bishnupur, between 6 am and 6 pm in Pherzawl, between 6 am and 10 am, between 1 pm and 3 pm in Chandel, and between 7 am and 10 am in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal."

Authorities lift curfews as situation normalises in violence-hit Manipur

This development comes as Manipur continues to struggle to return to normalcy after massive clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei tribes over the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes under the Indian Constitution. The clashes have so far resulted in the deaths of at least 55 people, massive damage to property, and the dislocation of over 23,000 residents.

According to reports after sporadic incidents of arson and looting, no such incidents have been reported any further, and the curfew hours have also been relaxed to ease the lives of people in violence-hit states.

The situation has come under control due to the tireless efforts of security forces, who are conducting rescue operations, and flag marches to protect the residents of violence-hit zones. "A ray of hope due to the efforts of 120–125 Army and Assam Rifles columns who have been working tirelessly for the past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence, and restore normalcy has emerged with no major violence being reported and curfew, therefore, being relaxed from 7–10 am today in Churachandpur, followed by a flag march by Security Forces immediately thereafter," the army statement said per ANI report.