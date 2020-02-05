Manjinder Sirsa Urges India To Pressurise Pak To Act Over Atrocities Against Minorities

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the forced abduction, conversion, and forced wedding of a 14-year-old Hindu girl Mehak from Jacobabad, Pakistan.

Releasing a video, Sirsa demanded that India should pressurize Pakistan into returning the minor girl to her parents.

Sirsa's tweet roughly translates to, "14-year-old Mehak was first abducted and then forced to marry. They are not even letting her go back to her parents. The entire Pakistani system is against minorities. In a situation like this, help from the Indian government is their last hope."

Calling it a clear violation of Human rights, Sirsa also further tweeted the Verification certificate of the Pakistani minor girl Mehak and also called out the Pakistani judiciary for 'acting biased.'

Age Verification certificate of Mehak Kuamri from Jacobabad & it shows she is 15-16 years old



Pak Judiciary acting biased; despite knowing her age, her abductor-husband Ali Raza allowed to meet her in Dar ul Aman



Clear violation of human rights @ImranKhanPTI @UN @ANI @republic pic.twitter.com/L8mRGKHXJW — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 5, 2020

Earlier on January 24, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa lashed out at Pakistan over a new case of forced conversion of a Hindu girl into Islam saying that the trend won't stop until India raises the issue and the United Nations take action. He was referring to an Urdu news article where the forced marriage of a girl Saanwri to Shafkat Hussain in Liyaqaitpur was reported. Sirsa has been vocal about his criticism of Pakistan over its treatment of minorities.

Another Hindu girl in Pakistan forced to do Nikah & convert to Islam!

Saanwri, a Hindu girl frm Liyaqatpur was forced to marry Shafkat Hussain yesterday. The trend of forced conversions of minorities won’t stop until we all raise our voice & the @UN takes action against @pid_gov pic.twitter.com/4yflgRisz5 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 24, 2020

