Manjinder Sirsa Urges India To Pressurise Pak To Act Over Atrocities Against Minorities

General News

SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa released a video and appealed the government to pressurise Pak over the increase in the number of forced abductions of Hindus in Pak

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manjinder Sirsa

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the forced abduction, conversion, and forced wedding of a 14-year-old Hindu girl Mehak from Jacobabad, Pakistan.

Releasing a video, Sirsa demanded that India should pressurize Pakistan into returning the minor girl to her parents. 

Sirsa's tweet roughly translates to, "14-year-old Mehak was first abducted and then forced to marry. They are not even letting her go back to her parents. The entire Pakistani system is against minorities. In a situation like this, help from the Indian government is their last hope."

Calling it a clear violation of Human rights, Sirsa also further tweeted the Verification certificate of the Pakistani minor girl Mehak and also called out the Pakistani judiciary for 'acting biased.'

READ | SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa calls for UN action against Pak over forced religious conversion

SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa Calls For UN Action Against Pak

Earlier on January 24, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa lashed out at Pakistan over a new case of forced conversion of a Hindu girl into Islam saying that the trend won't stop until India raises the issue and the United Nations take action. He was referring to an Urdu news article where the forced marriage of a girl Saanwri to Shafkat Hussain in Liyaqaitpur was reported. Sirsa has been vocal about his criticism of Pakistan over its treatment of minorities.

READ | Sirsa warns Pak govt of 'global protest' if it does not end forced religious conversions

READ | Manjinder Sirsa slams Pakistan for its treatment of minorities, explains why CAA is needed

Published:
