SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa Calls For UN Action Against Pak Over Forced Religious Conversion

Pakistan News

Manjinder Sirsa lashed out at Pakistan over a new case of forced conversion of a Hindu girl into Islam saying that the trend won't stop until UN takes action

Manjinder

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa lashed out at Pakistan over a new case of forced conversion of a Hindu girl into Islam saying that the trend won't stop until India raises the issue and the United Nations take action. He was referring to an Urdu news article where the forced marriage of a girl Saanwri to Shafkat Hussain in Liyaqaitpur was reported. Sirsa has been vocal of his criticism of Pakistan over its treatment of minorities.

READ | Sirsa Warns Pak Govt Of 'global Protest' If It Does Not End Forced Religious Conversions

Warns Pak of worldwide protest

On Thursday, Sirsa warned Pakistan of a global protest if it does not put an end to forced religious conversions in the country. In the tweet, the Rajouri Garden MLA claimed that the lives of hundreds of women living on the other side of the border have been destroyed due to forced religious conversion. Referring to an earlier case of alleged abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl name Jagjit Kaur, Sirsa alleged that she is being threatened to side with her husband before being presented in a Pakistan court for testimony.

READ | SAD Will Not Contest Delhi Polls, BJP Asked Us To Reconsider Position On CAA: Sirsa

Sirsa said, "Jagjit Kaur will be presented in court today. Her family has contacted me and informed me that she has been threatened to take her husband's side with whom she was forcefully married and not go with her parents. I want to warn the Pakistan government, if they do such cruelty, if they send her to the kidnappers, then we will be forced to protest against Pakistan and fight against the country."

Furthermore, he added, "If Pakistan does not understand this then it leaves us with no option but to protest against them in such a way that we have never done. We can never accept the fact that they forcefully converted our daughter to Islam."

READ | Manjinder Sirsa Slams Pakistan For Its Treatment Of Minorities, Explains Why CAA Is Needed

READ | SAD's Manjinder Sirsa Attacks Amazon For 'recklessness towards Sikh Sentiments', Files FIR

