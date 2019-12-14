Manmohan Singh Appeals To 'strengthen Sonia & Rahul Gandhi's Hands; Give Congress Power'

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday slammed the current dispensation, accusing them of misleading people. He said that the government has only misled the citizens in the last six years as they have 'failed' to fulfill any of the promises made to the youth and farmers of India.

The former PM was speaking at Congress' 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at the Ramila ground in Delhi on Saturday. He also spoke of BJP's poll-promises including jobs for youth, doubling farmer income and improving the GDP growth rate, while asserting that none of BJP's pre-poll promises were fulfilled.

"Six years back Narendra Modi made fake promises to the people of the country. He promised that by 2024 the economy of the country will become $5 trillion. The income of farmers would be doubled in 5 years, youth will get 2 crores job every year. It has now been proved that all the promises were fake and he only misled people," said Manmohan Singh.

He also urged the people to strengthen the hands of Congress party. "I urge all of you to strengthen the hands of Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and add more power to the Congress party," he added.

Congress leaders and workers from the whole country joined the rally, which was organised to talk about various issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."

Leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi attended the event

The 'Bharat Bacho' rally was earlier scheduled to happen on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 given the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday

At the rally in New Delhi, several senior Congress members, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot gave speeches which highlighted the issues faced by the people in the country and the incompetence of the Modi government.

(With inputs from ANI)