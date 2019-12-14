Rahul Gandhi's 'I Am Not Rahul Savarkar' Attack Puts Uddhav In A Fix; BJP Waits & Watches

BJP spokesperson and I-T chief Amit Malviya has wondered aloud how Rahul Gandhi saying "My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologize," remark over the outrage over his 'Rape In India' comment will be defended by Congress ally Shiv Sena, a party which has historically upheld Veer Savarkar and his ideology.

READ: 'My Name Is Not Rahul Savarkar", Says Rahul Gandhi Refusing To Apologise For Rape Remark

Ideological differences resurface

Malviya's tweet puts Shiv Sena in a fix since the Sena came to power in Maharashtra only after a post-poll alliance and compromise with the Congress and the NCP, thus forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However, the NCP and Congress don't accept the 'Hindutva' ideology and thus Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will again be caught in an awkward situation, having already had to acquiesce to having the word 'secular' placed at the very top of the alliance's Common Minimum Programme.

Looking forward to seeing Shiv Sena defend Rahul Gandhi for his statement implying that ‘Veer Savarkar was a coward who apologized’! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 14, 2019

The alliance has been under a lot of scrutiny because of the ideological differences between the parties and is already walking a tightrope, especially after Sena's flip-flops regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed in the Parliament this week.

READ: Congress Puts Up Massive Gandhi-Vadra Posters, Huge Black Balloon Towers At Delhi Rally

The Congress and NCP had downright opposed the Bill, saying that it was unconstitutional and divided people on the basis of religion. The Shiv Sena, however, voted in support of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, whereas in the Rajya Sabha, the Sena MPs walked out of the House just before the voting took place.

READ: 'If You Have Courage, Declare Yourself A National Party': Ashok Gehlot Dares RSS