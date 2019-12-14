Rahul Gandhi Coins 'Chindia'; Attacks Saying People Are Stuck Holding Onions

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched into an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the BJP has destroyed the economy, which has lead to India falling behind its neighbour China.

'India isn't looked up to anymore'

During the 'Bharat Bachao' rally in the National Capital's Ram Lila grounds, Gandhi said that the world previously looked at India as a developing economy where large investments would be made which would lead to great economic development for the country. He added that the region would be looked at 'Chindia' - since China and India were the two most developing countries in the world. He said, "On one side it was China, while on the other it was India. It used to be known as 'Chindia' since the two were considered to be the world's future. But today, everyone is just stuck holding onions which are costing Rs 200. Narendra Modi has single-handedly destroyed and buried the Indian economy."

He said that India's economic strength intrigued the world and that it was the heart and soul of the country, however, that is not the case anymore since multiple poor policies have been implemented, just as demonetization, GST, etc.

This is not the first time that the former Congress President has raked up the comparison with China. In November, Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' policy has failed and the country has adopted a 'Buy from China' policy because the country has ended up purchasing more products from China.

Gandhi has also referred to the 2017 Doklam stand-off with China and pointed out that as another failure of the Modi government. He had also visited the Chinese embassy and had later said that it was his 'right to be informed' on the situation.

“India should have learnt lessons from Doklam” says China.



Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63% felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue!



For India’s sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56 inch strongman has a plan. https://t.co/2BiIisZHkl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

At the rally in New Delhi, a number of senior Congress members, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot gave speeches which highlighted the issues faced by the people in the country and the incompetence of the Modi government.

