Mann Kaur 103-year-old Athlete Receives 'Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019' From President Kovind

General News

Mann Kaur, 103-year-old athlete,received the ''Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019'' by President Kovind on women's day. She is also associated wi the Fit India Movement

Man Kaur

Mann Kaur a 103-year-old athlete, added another feather to her cap on Sunday after receiving the ''Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019'' by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of International Women's Day. Kaur, known as the 'Miracle from Chandigarh',  started her athletic career at the age of 93 and is also associated with the 'Fit India' Movement.For Kaur  "age is no bar to realize one's dreams" and this has been proved by the athlete over the last decade. Kaur has got laurels to the country and her state by winning 4 Gold (Track and Field) at World Masters Athletic Championship, Poland. During the 2016 American Masters Game, she has set a record by becoming the world's fastest centenarian.

Mann Kaur's achievements 

In the last 10 years, the 103-year-old athlete has won more than 20 medals in World Masters Games and America Masters Game (Gold), 100 m World Masters Games in New Zealand in 2017 (100m and 200 m) at National Level, Gold (100 m and 200m) at Worlds Master Championship at USA in 2013. All these achievements despite suffering from osteoporosis.

Participating in competitions gives Kaur a lot of happiness and her achievements in the sports field are proof of it. Hailing from Patiala city in Punjab, the sprinter won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, in which she participated for formality after seeing her eldest son Gurdev taking part in a race in Patiala. Since then she was trained by her 81-year-old son Gurdev Singh, who also a veteran athlete.

She donned a  blue blazer with an official insignia over her Punjabi suit. Kaur marched up to the President when her name was called for receiving the award. Here is the video:

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur also congratulated her in a tweet.

