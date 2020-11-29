Mann Ki Baat: Agricultural Reforms Aim To Provide New Opportunities For Farmers, Says PM

During the 71st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi on Sunday said that the recently introduced farm laws have opened up new possibilities for farmers. He added that despite the fact that thousands of farmers are protesting against these laws at Singhu and Tikri border points, the three new farm laws will bring agricultural reforms. Continuing his address through his monthly radio show, the Prime Minister also said that these reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers but have also given new rights to them.

PM Modi said, "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers, but have also given new rights and opportunities to them."

READ | PM Modi Makes Strong 'One Nation - One Election' Pitch; Argues Why The Country Needs It

Stating that new dimensions are being added to agriculture and its related activities in India, PM Modi said that the agricultural reforms in the past few days have now opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers. He added that the Central government is committed to the welfare of the hardworking Indian farmers. 'The Indian government has given shape to the laws after much deliberation. Most of the constraints of the farmers have been ended,' he added.

READ | PM Modi To Visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad & Pune Today; Will Review COVID Vaccine Status

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat highlights

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said that it has almost been a year since the world saw its first case of the deadly disease. Speaking further, he informed that now that the country has come out of lockdown, the discussion on Coronavirus vaccine has commenced. Urging people to keep fighting against the pandemic, PM Modi said that any kind of laxity can prove to be dangerous.

READ | 71st Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi To Address Nation A Day After Covid Vaccine Yatra

Pointing towards the importance of technology and digitalization in today's world, PM Modi informed that attempts are being made to digitalise museums and other heritage sites amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Ajanta Caves. He also said that apart from Ajanta Caves, country's museums and other heritage sites will be digitalized so that people can see the virtual galleries from the comfort of their homes.

READ | AAP Targets Prime Minister Modi Amid Farmers' Protest By Tweaking BJP's 2014 Poll Slogan

Ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to the citizens of the country. He said, 'Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates all around.'

During today's episode, the PM lauded Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, who on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country's Parliament. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, Gaurav Sharma was recently elected as the Member of Parliament from the Labour Party for Hamilton West in New Zealand.

Watch Mann Ki Baat episode here

READ | Akbaruddin Owaisi Targets PM Modi, Yogi In GHMC Poll Campaign; Says 'we Don't Fear Anyone'