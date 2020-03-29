Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Appeals To People To Help Poor & Hungry During Coronavirus Lockdown

While addressing his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi on Sunday appealed to the citizens of India to extend a helping hand towards the poor during these tumultuous times of the Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi stated that the true essence of humanity in this hour of crisis would be to help those who are hungry or poor.

"The essence of our humanity is that if there appears to be a poor, sad and hungry (person) anywhere, then in the hour of crisis, we will first fill their stomachs," said PM Modi.

He added that while the restraint and determination of every Indian will also get us out of a difficult situation, at the same time, our empathy towards the poor should become more intense. The nation is currently witnessing a 21-day lockdown period amid the soaring number of COVID-19 cases that have crossed 979 positive cases as per the latest figures.

PM Modi's full address

In his address, PM Modi said that the country is at war against the virus. He extended his heartfelt apology to all citizens and sought forgiveness for putting them through hardships in the light of COVID-19. However, he stated that strong measures had to be taken in order to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Talking about aspects relating to COVID-19 during #MannKiBaat https://t.co/JJpOShFBpB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

