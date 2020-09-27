Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Reveals Mali Teacher Seydou Dembele's Love For India, Bollywood

At the 69th edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an “interesting” reference to Seydou Dembele from Mali. PM Modi said Dembele, a teacher in a public school in Kita city of Mali, a West African country, has a tremendous love for India.

“Every Sunday afternoon, Dembele presents a one-hour radio programme named — Indian Frequency on Bollywood Songs’. He has been presenting this programme for the last 23 years. He has a tremendous love for India. He was born on August 15. Recently, he has started another two-hour programme every Sunday at 9 pm in which he tells the story of a Bollywood movie in French and Bambara (the national language of Mali),” the PM said.

PM @narendramodi conversing with Seedu Dembele, a citizen of West Africa, Mali who evokes his memories of Kumbh mela visit and shares his eagerness to visit India again.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/JZIZVlZx8y — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) September 27, 2020

Beautiful rendition of India's National Anthem by Mohammad Dembélé & Fatoumata Dembélé , children of Shri Seydou Dembélé of Mali, which was praised by PM Shri @narendramodi

in his 'Mann Ki Baat' today.#MannKiBaat@PMOIndia @IndianEmbassyML @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/9h9jELgTFH — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) September 27, 2020

Dembele was introduced to Indian culture by his father who used to work at a cinema theatre where Indian movies were also screened, PM Modi said.

“On August 15 this year, Dembele greeted Indians through a video in Hindi. Seydou Dembele was part of the delegation I met during my visit to Kumbh. His love and passion for India is really a matter of pride for us,” the Prime Minister said.

Seydou Dembele, in his message, which was played out during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said, “I got a chance to participate in the Kumbh Mela, the biggest religious festival in February, during my visit to India. It is a matter of pride for me and I learnt a lot from India’s culture. I pray for another opportunity to visit India so that we can learn more about India.”

Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27. While speaking at the 69th edition of the address, PM Modi said that India has a rich tradition of storytelling and he also spoke about some people who are making significant contributions in the same. He praised the efforts of the individuals in promoting the art of story-telling. In his addresses, PM Modi talked about how the recent agricultural reforms have helped the farmers of the country. He also urged people to take proper precautions as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

