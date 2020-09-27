Jaswant Singh's Death Condoled By PM Modi, Rajnath, Kejriwal & More; Contributions Hailed

Following the demise of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh, PM Modi took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the founding member of the party while hailing him for 'serving the nation diligently' first as an Indian Army officer and then as a politician.

PM Modi said that he is saddened by the demise of Jaswant Singh while hailing his contributions to the 'strengthening of the BJP' in a series of tweets. Narendra Modi further pointed out that the veteran BJP leader was a part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and left a mark with his work in the finance, defence and external affairs ministries.

"Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," read PM Modi's tweet.

"Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti" added PM Modi.

Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji.



True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Rajnath Singh consoles Jaswant Singh's demise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his grief after the death of the former Defence Minister while calling him a 'distinguished and effective Minister and Parliamentarian'. "Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," read his tweet. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to share condolences along with several other leaders across party lines.

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan & former Union minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. May God give strength to his family members & supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 27, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Union Minister and veteran politician Jaswant Singh.



On behalf of DMK, I express my sincere condolences.



My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 27, 2020

A great Parliamentarian & Former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh ji left for heavenly abode.



Respect and Tribute to him.

Condolences to family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/z5EkHe4CKR — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 27, 2020

Jaswant Singh's death

Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away at 6:55 am on Sunday at the age of 82. He was admitted in Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi in 2014 after he suffered a serious head injury and was comatose ever since. The official statement issued by the Army Hospital stated that he was being treated for 'Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome' along with the effects of his head injury when he suffered a Cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

