Mann Ki Baat: Farmers & Villages The Foundation Of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27. While speaking at the 69th edition of the address, PM Modi said that India's has a rich tradition of storytelling and he also spoke about some people who are making significant contributions in the same. He praised the efforts of the individuals in promoting the art of story-telling. In his addresses, PM Modi talked about how the recent agricultural reforms have helped the farmers of the country. He also urged people to take proper precautions as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Acknowledging India's lively tradition of story-telling, the Prime Minister urged the young generation to connect to story-telling. While speaking to some of the story-tellers across India, he suggested that they should curate stories about India's struggle for Independence, especially for the period between 1857-1947. Further speaking about the farm sector, Narendra Modi said that during the time of crisis, farmers of the country have again shown their power. Farm sector, farmers and the villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the recent reforms in the agricultural industry which now allows the farmers to sell their products to anyone and anywhere according to them. As per the new farm laws passed by the parliament, the farmers will now be able to sell their products outside the mandi as well. He said, that there were days when farmers who tried to sell their fruits, vegetables and other products out their mandi, their trucks and the products were seized. Further, the Prime Minister also cited a few examples of the farmers from Haryana, Tamil Nadi, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh who have greatly benefited from the recent reforms in the farm sector. Farmers are now able to earn over 10-12 lakhs per acre, he added.

Narendra Modi said that on September 28, the country will celebrate the birth anniversary of Veer Bhagat Singh who contributed to India's Independence struggle. He also said that Bhagat Singh was a mighty scholar and a thinker who understood the importance of teamwork very well. PM Modi said that in the upcoming few days, India will recall many great personalities including Mahatama Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bharat Ratna Lok Nayak Jai Prakash, Bharat Ratna Nanji Deshmukh, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, who dedicated their lives to the nation.

As the COVID-19 cases zoomed passed 59 lakhs, PM Modi said that people should strictly follow all the precautions. He urged people to wear masks, cover their face properly and maintain a distance of 6-feet. prime Minister said that until there is no COVID-19 medicine, there should be no laxity.

Here is the full speech:

