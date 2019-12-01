Manoj Tiwari On International Gita Mahotsav: 'Gita Serves As Basis For All Living Things'

On the eve of the International Gita Mahotsav 2019, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has said that Gita should be included in the curriculums across the country as the holy Hindu text not only serves as the basis for human life but for animals too. "The talks over Gita to be introduced in school curriculums are happening for a long time," he said.

'Not just religious but perpetual text'

Emphasising the need for including Gita in the curriculum, Tiwari said, "Gita is a form of a basis for all living things human and other living forms too, and introducing the holy text to the curriculums will not only benefit the country but also the whole of mankind".

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also echoed the sentiment similar to Tiwari and said, "We have commenced the discussion of introducing Gita to school curriculums, Gita should not be considered just as a religious text but also as a perpetual text and it will only benefit if some of the excerpts of the holy text are included in the syllabus."

Several prominent leaders such as Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development Smriti Irani, Loksabha speaker Om Birla, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were present at the event.

The International Gita Mahotsav which started on November 23, in Kurukshetra will conclude on December 10. The festival is witnessing various programs on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality by national and international artists and craftsmen during the event that is held on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.

A spokesperson of government had said that 'Sampuran Gita Paath and Gita Yajna', the inauguration of an exhibition and state pavilion, the inauguration of international Gita seminar will be conducted on December 3.

The valedictory session of the international Gita seminar along with the Gita Paath Cultural program by the Kurukshetra University and Bhajan Sandhya Performance by renowned singer Daler Mehndi will be organised on December 5.

