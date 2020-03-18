Massive Anti-CAA Protest Held In Chennai Despite Govt's Coronavirus Advisory

"Corona just killed two people, CAA killed 80 people across the country," were the slogans raised by the anti-CAA protesters in Chennai which was held despite the government ordering against mass gatherings.

Around 49 Islamic organisations, who were protesting against CAA-NPR-NRC in Tamil Nadu in various districts like Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Tuticorin, and Nellai districts, have decided to call off the protests due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. They announced that they are concluding the protests and they'll start it again once things settle down.

Even the Washermanpet protests, which were called "Chennai's Shaeenbagh" and was happening for the last 33 days, was also called off on Tuesday midnight, as there were many requests from political and social groups to consider the situation.

A massive crowd of 5000 people

But one group called Tamil Nadu dhowheed jamaad went on to carry-on the protest with almost 5,000 members, despite the government order to avoid large gatherings due to the scare of COVID-19. The protest was planned much earlier, however, that cannot be a reason to conduct the protest right now. They demanded the State assembly to pass a resolution against the CAA and NPR.

Many children and women were part of the time-bound protest which happened at the high court junction on March 18, no screening was done and no steps were taken even to check the temperature of the people who participated in the protest. People were hardly wearing masks and other safety gadgets.

The government and police department also tried to convince them to withdraw the protest which didn't work out.

"The protest will start at 11.30 am and end by 12.30. This was pre-planned and even GOI said pre-planned events can happen as per schedule" said the state vice president of the group.

Slogans were also raised during the protests that "Corona killed only 2 people in India, But CAA has killed 80 people"

"TNTJ is saying from a few days back that protest will happen. I am disappointed that state government did not arrest them 2 days back itself, they should have been remanded for the safety of others," said BJP spokesperson Narayana Thirupathi.

The protest started at 11 am and concluded by 12 pm and people from northern districts like Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur also participated in the protest.

