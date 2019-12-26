Mathura: Internet Services To Be Suspended From Thursday Morning To Friday Evening

Amid the raging anti-CAA protests that have turned violent in many parts of the country, the internet services will be suspended in Mathura from Thursday morning till Friday evening. Additionally, restrictions under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in various parts of the state to contain the violence and maintain law and order. Currently, places like Aligarh, Hathras and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing violent protests against the amended Citizenship law.

Protests in Uttar Pradesh

Reports from Uttar Pradesh, in the last week, suggested that the death toll in the state after Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act rose to 11. As per sources, the deaths that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh includes two deaths in Bijnor and Sambhal and one each in Firozabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Varanasi. In a bid to control the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence.

Additionally, during rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to the source. About 20 people were taken into custody, said the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj. UP has also been witnessing internet shutdown in various regions.

Delhi protests

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

(With ANI Inputs)

