BSP Chief Mayawati: 'Centre Should Stop Being Stubborn And Withdraw CAA, NRC'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government amid the ongoing nationwide protest against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are themselves against the CAA and NRC; thus, the government needs to take back their decision.

In her tweet, Mayawati said, "Now, members of the ruling NDA are against the CAA and NRC, many have voiced their opinion against them. Therefore, BSP demands that the Centre should leave their stubbornness and withdraw these (CAA and NRC) decisions. Also, I request the protesters to carry out their protests in a peaceful manner."

अब तो नए सीएए व एनआरसी के विरोध में केन्द्र सरकार के एनडीए में भी विरोध के स्वर उठने लगे हैं। अतः बीएसपी की मांग है कि वे अपनी ज़िद को छोड़कर इन फैसलों को वापस ले। साथ ही, प्रदर्शनकारियों से भी अपील है कि वे अपना विरोध शान्तिपूर्ण ढंग से ही प्रकट करें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 21, 2019

READ | Mayawati Asks Modi Govt To Withdraw Amended Citizenship Act

READ | Mayawati slams Cong's ideological compromise; points out Sena's stance on CAB & Savarkar

Mayawati on CAA

Mayawati addressed the media on Friday and said that they don’t support violent protest and arson. She further added that her party, BSP still condemns Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. Mayawati urged her party members to avoid hitting the streets amid the 'emergency-like situation' as many places in UP have Section 144 imposed. However, through the press conference, she conveyed to her party members that they can always pen down their concerns and submit it to the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath.

READ | Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa: 'Section 144 Not Imposed In Walled City Jama Masjid'

Talking about the ongoing violence in UP over CAA and NRC Mayawati said, “BSP is in full support of the protests against the CAA and NRC. We opposed it from the very beginning. But we never support violence and arson in protests. We still oppose CAA and NRC. Our opposition is different than others."

"Our Parliamentary delegation met with the President, released press notes etc. We do protest but peacefully and we don’t believe in vandalism. I appeal to all the people in our party to avoid taking to the streets in this 'emergency-like situation'. They should pen down their concern and give it to the CM or the Governor of the state. It will be appropriate considering the present situation," she added.

READ | Mayawati Says BSP Consider The Citizenship Act Divisive And Unconstitutional

READ | 'BSP Supports Protests Against CAA And NRC, But We Oppose Violence & Arson': Mayawati