Mayawati Anguished Over Violent Anti-CAA Protests, Demands Release Of 'innocents' Arrested

Bahujan Samaj Party National President & Former CM of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Monday expressed anguish over the violent protests in Uttar Pradesh over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that her party does not stand for violent demonstrations. Mayawati appealed to the state government to investigate the issue and urged them to release innocent people detained in the incident.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, "BSP has always been against violent demonstrations. But for the past several days, violent incidents have occurred in most parts of the country and especially in Uttar Pradesh as people protested against the CAA and NRC; it is very sad and unfortunate."

1. जैसाकि विदित है कि बी.एस.पी. हिंसक प्रदर्शन आदि के हमेशा विरूद्ध रही है। लेकिन पिछले कई दिनों से देश के अधिकांश भागों में व ख़ासकर उत्तर प्रदेश में जो CAA व NRC के विरोध में हिंसक घटनायें हुई हैं, यह अति-दुःखद व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 23, 2019

"In the process, many people lost their lives in many districts including Bijnor; the party stands with them in this hour of grief. Innocent people who have been arrested should be released after proper investigation. This is the demand from the government and the law also says the same," she added.

2. किन्तु इस दौरान बिजनौर सहित कई ज़िलों में जो लोग मारे गये हैं, पार्टी इस दुःख की घड़ी में उनके साथ खड़ी है तथा जो लोग गिरफ्तार किये गये हैं, उनकी सही जाँच-पड़ताल करके निर्दोषों को ज़रूर छोड़ा जाये। यह सरकार से माँग है व क़ानून भी यही कहता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 23, 2019

Anti-CAA protest

As the protest over CAA in Uttar Pradesh intensified, the state police arrested 12 people and detained 15 for fanning violence in Kanpur on December 21. A massive protest took place in Kanpur on Saturday against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act and agitated protestors set Yatimkhana police post on fire. The police had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The seniormost policeman in Uttar Pradesh informed that as many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in the state, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The violence in UP during the anti-CAA agitation has turned deadly and so far, 15 deaths have been reported.

