Medical Council Of India Says 'PoK Doctors Not Allowed To Practice Medicine In India'

In a significant move, the Medical Council of India (MCI), on Wednesday, clarified that no medical college in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been granted licences by the (MCI). The MCI stated that any qualification held by any doctors from PoK is not recognised by IMA and hence are not entitled to practice 'Modern medicine in India'. India has always laid claim to PoK and that Pakistan has occupied it illegally.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 23,29,639; 834 deaths reported in last 24-hours

PoK doctors not licensed to practice in India

Any qualification obtained from medical colleges located in Pakistan Occupied Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) shall not entitle a person to practice Modern Medicine in India: Medical Council of India pic.twitter.com/VPRbhHuLPV — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot camp dissatisfied on Pilot's return say sources

Pakistan releases 'new map'

This move comes a few days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a new map of Pakistan including Indian territories - Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Gujarat's Junagarh - a day ahead of the first anniversary since the revocation of Article 370, 35 A. Terming it a 'historic day', Khan said that the map which also included Siachen will be presented at the United Nations as well. While Khan talked about 'Kashmir's right to self-determination', the new map claimed the entire Kashmir as a part of Pakistan. India termed it an 'exercise in political absurdity'.

'Political absurdity': India lambasts Pakistan over new map claiming J&K, Junagadh

Pakistan and Kashmir

Since India-Pakistan's partition in 1947, Pakistan never accepted the treaty signed by Maharaja of Kashmir's acceding the erstwhile princely state to India. Since then, Pakistan has conducted several infiltrations into the Valley and also illegally occupied several parts of Kashmir (PoK) and dubbed it 'Azad Kashmir' - installing an 'independent' government there. Though Pakistan has raised Kashmir at several international forums seeking intervention, India has maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between the two nations.

Pakistan approves sham new political map with parts of India's J&K, Ladakh & Gujarat

Since India revoked Article 370 & 35 A on August 5, Pakistan has peddled fake news on Kashmir's ground situation and failed in any global intervention in the matter. Recently, even Nepal claimed three Indian territories including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, in its new map which has been passed by the Nepalese Parliament. India is also facing tension with China over the recent Galwan clashes were 20 soldiers were martyred. Both countries are engaged in Military-level and diplomatic talks to completely 'disengage and de-escalate' troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and return status-quo in April .