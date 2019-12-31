Anti-CAA Protests: Tiff Between Police And Congress Workers In Chennai

A tussle took place between police and Mahila Congress supporters at State Congress Office in Chennai who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by drawing rangoli.

Secretary of All Indian Mahila Congress, Sudha told reporters that there is a "threat" to the democratic system and to the constitution. BJP and RSS is creating problems every day, she said, adding that CAA and NRC is a threat not just to the Muslim community, but to every Indian.

"To show our solidarity with other people who are protesting against the Act, we organised a rangoli programme and we will continue with the protests if the leaders do not withdraw CAA and NRC," Sudha added.

READ | Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath Holds Anti-CAA March In Chennai

Chennai witnessed anti-CAA agitation and demonstrations across the city. On Monday, Rangoli was drawn against the CAA and NRC outside the homes of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi, DMK chief MK Stalin and Congress party MP Kanimozhi in the city.

READ | Tamil Nadu protests: Chennai Police detains 8 for drawing anti-CAA, NRC rangoli

Detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli

In the wake of protests against CAA and the proposed NRC, Chennai Police detained eight people, including five women on Sunday for drawing kolams (rangoli) that read "No to CAA", "No to NRC" on the streets of Besant Nagar. Cases were registered against the detainees,however, they were released later. The Chennai Police even detained three lawyers who sought to defend those confined.

Those detained alleged they were manhandled and their phones snatched by police. DMK President M K Stalin and party Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi slammed the police action.

READ | SHOCKING: Tamil Scholar Says "Finish PM, Shah" At Anti-CAA Protest Organised By SDPI

The incidents come amid widespread protests all over the country against the recently amended citizenship law, The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | FIR Lodged Against Tamil Scholar Over "Finish PM, Shah" Remark At Anti-CAA Protest