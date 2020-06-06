India-China's 'Commander-level Talks' At Moldo Conclude After 5 Hours, Delegations Return

After 5 hours, Indian Army sources on Saturday said that the talks between military commanders of India and China in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control have concluded. The Indian delegation led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh is returning to Leh, stated the Army. Talks between the delegations started at 11:30 AM on Saturday.

Apart from two armies' standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on last Tuesday. Indian Army sources on May 5, stated that the defense forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in North Sikkim's Naku La Sector. This was later solved by local-level talks between the authorities.

India, China reject foreign intervention

On May 27, Trump said that the United States is “willing and able” to arbitrate the conflict between India and China amid heightened tensions and heavy troops deployment at the border. India, in response on Thursday that it is engaged with the Chinese side to resolve the border issue peacefully. Doubling down on his offer, Trump said on May 28, that he spoke to PM Modi regarding the situation, stating PM Modi is not in a "good mood" about the ongoing situation with Beijing. Sources said that there has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump.

Soon after this development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation at the border is 'generally stable and controllable'. He added that the two countries 'have perfect border-related mechanisms and communication channels'. Rejecting Trump's offer, he added that there was no need for any 'third-party intervention' in the matter.

12 rounds of talks

As per sources, a breakthrough has not been achieved despite a dozen rounds of talks between the two sides. The Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks were held on Saturday at Moldo. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps represented India in talking with Major General Liu Lin - chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District. Ten other officers from both sides were also present.

