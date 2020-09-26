MEA Jaishankar, Former Afghan Vice President Dostum Discuss Peace Talk Developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with former Afghan vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum on Friday, September 25. During their meeting, the EAM stated that India remains fully committed to the Afghan peace process. Intra-Afghan peace talks are currently taking place between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar.

As per reports, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla also met with Dostum and both discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process and the evolving situation surrounding the talks. The Afghan peace talks are being considered as a ‘historic opportunity’ to bring about an end to a decades-long conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Glad to meet Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the larger region. His vast experience and deep insights were evident. India remains fully committed to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. pic.twitter.com/D07OdGXO8W — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 25, 2020

FS @harshvshringla met Field Marshal @ARashidDostum & listened to his insights on the #Afghan peace process and evolving situation. Constitutional order & rights of all sections of Afghan society were also discussed.



India has conveyed it's long term commitment to #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/etww4ojmi0 — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) September 25, 2020

Earlier, MEA Jaishankar had addressed the start of the intra-Afghanistan peace talks through a video message and said that the peace process should focus on the rights of minorities and women and should also be Afghan-led. He also added that Afghanistan’s territorial integrity should be maintained at all costs and that Afghan soil should not be used for anti-India activities.

The Intra-Afghanistan peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government are a result of a deal made between Washington and the rebel group back in February. As per the deal, the US pledged to move out its troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban and Afghan government agreed to exchange prisoners. After a delayed exchange, the talks commence on September 12 in Doha Qatar.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)

