MEA Nullifies Kerala's Guidelines For UAE Returnees: 'Can't Implement State Protocols'

With the Kerala government tightening its rules for UAE returnees, the Ministry of External affairs has clarified state-specific protocols cannot be implemented amid lockdown. The MEA has clarified that it will only the protocols issued by the Union Home and Health ministries. Currently, MEA has announced the commencement of the fourth phase of Vande Bharat from July 3.

Centre says 'resuming international flights depends on countries opening their borders'

MEA counters Kerala's guidelines

We'll be observing standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by Home&Health Ministries. The SOPs say that expatriates will have to follow the SOPs being implemented in those countries. Kerala Govt's guidelines are impractical for the MEA to implement: MoS, External Affairs https://t.co/PcfxspSssr — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Pakistan govt allows repatriation of 748 stranded Indians from June 25 via Wagah border

Kerala changes guidelines for UAE returnees

On Wednesday, Kerala issued a set of new guidelines for expatriates from the Gulf countries returning to the state by Vande Bharat Mission flights and chartered aircraft. The state, which was hailed for curbing its Coronavirus cases, has seen a sudden rise in cases amid ‘Unlock 1’. The new guidelines will be applicable from Thursday.

As per the new guidelines, all those who come from countries where testing facilities are available should take the test and carry the test certificate with them. The test must be taken within 72 hours of the flight (validity of the test report will be for 72 hours). They must also register on the Kerala Covid Jagratha website and give all details and must undergo screening at the airport. Those with symptoms will be shifted to the hospital for further tests.

Kerala issues fresh guidelines for returnees from Gulf countries; cites surge in cases

India's Vande Bharat

On May 7, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid Coronavirus global lockdown via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. This facility is available on payment-basis - almost 4 lakh people from 98 countries have registered to come back till date. Till date, around over 1 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad via Vande Bharat while 1.5 lakhs have returned via domestic & foreign charters, naval ships & through land borders, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. While earlier only Air India was operating flights previously, now private airlines GoAir, Indigo and Vistara too have commenced operations, presumably ending the government air carrier's monopoly.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's case tally at 4.7 lakhs; recovery rate at 57.43%

India mulls opening international flights on cases-by-case basis

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday clarified that resuming international flights depended on other countries opening their international borders, at a press briefing. He added that currently, the ministry is looking at increasing the domestic flights operating daily - from 700 to 1000-1500 flights. With increased air traffic between India & North American continent, Centre is mulling on opening flights on a case to case basis